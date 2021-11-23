WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A push is underway to get shoppers to shop local this holiday season.
U.S. Small Business Association district director Catherine Marx will join Gov. Ned Lamont, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, and other state and local officials for a news conference Tuesday morning in West Hartford.
Stream it around 11:15 a.m. below:
They plan is to encourage Connecticut consumers to support small businesses and shops this holiday season and participate in Small Business Saturday.
Connecticut is home to 355,596 small businesses, which generate well over 739 thousand jobs, according to Blumenthal's office.
Blumenthal said it’s more important than ever to make the effort to shop small. He called shopping on Small Business Saturday a personal act of economic patriotism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.