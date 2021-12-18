WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Today is Super Saturday, traditionally one of the busiest shopping days of the year, and one of the days that you tend to find some of the best discounts.
Tonight, at Blue Back Square in West Hartford, not too many shoppers were out and about and those who were had little or no packages in hand.
Some said that the bargains they were expecting were not there.
“Bargains. Don’t think I found any really good bargains,” said Rick Bump.
“Not a lot of deals actually. We are going to the bookstore now. Hopefully we find some deals,” said Marisol Santana.
The national retail federation expects more than 148 million shoppers to head to stores and to shop online today.
But this year, there could be reasons that number might be less.
The new highly contagious omicron variant could be one thing to hold some people back from hitting the stores.
Another factor is the supply chain shortage.
Many shoppers concerned about this have done their shopping earlier this year, particularly online to avoid items being out of stock.
Still, there are always people who have left it down to the wire who will hit the stores and wrap up their shopping list.
You still have plenty of time tomorrow and from now until Christmas and some of the stores may be dropping discounts even further as we get closer to the holiday.
