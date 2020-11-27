WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB)- The day after Thanksgiving has long been known as Black Friday, one of, if not the, biggest shopping day of the year, but this, of course, is not a normal year.
COVID-19 is affecting store hours and capacity, but not the spirit of shoppers.
Yes, the spirit is strong and for those standing in line at the Best Buy in West Hartford, the flesh is strong too.
Actual shopping in stores is expected to be down considerably this holiday season.
The CDC has labeled it a risky activity when it comes to COVID-19.
Best Buy is one of a few national chains to open before dawn, but coronavirus protocol will be of the utmost importance.
Across the street at West Farms Mall, there will be curbside pickup and even appointment shopping.
"There's also an app called 'While Wait'. Many of our retailers are taking advantage of that. You can book a time to go into the store that's just for you," Amanda Sirica, spokesperson for West Farms, tells us.
There are deals to be had online and in person.
The State Department of Health is encouraging people to stay local and avoid staying inside stores too long.
Of course, the lure of a bargain is tough to ignore.
"Trying to get the PS5. Trying to help some people out," one shopper explained.
Best Buy opens it’s doors at 5 a.m.
Stores at the West Farms Mall will begin opening at 7 a.m.
