WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Black Friday shoppers took over West Farms Mall, hunting for the best deals, but there are still chances in the coming weeks and days to find what you're looking for.
"I think it's fun. It's like a sport to me," Jessica Tagliarini tells us.
West Farms Mall saw a return to in-person Black Friday shopping in a big way.
"It's definitely an uptick from past years," West Farms spokesperson Amanda Sirica explained.
Amanda says customers ticked off their Christmas list and were in a good mood after a year of scaled back shopping due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The holiday shopping weekend will continue with Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, but for some, the in-person experience can't be beat.
"You can see it. You can touch it. You can feel it. You can walk home with it," Tagliarini noted.
There's still weeks of holiday shopping ahead.
Maybe you didn't brave the Black Friday crowds and now you're concerned supply chain issues could make it difficult to find what you need.
Sirica has this advice.
"It's a good idea to call the store if you're looking for something very specific that's on the hot list this year," Sirica stated.
The National Retail Federation predicts holiday sales could hit up to $859 billion this year, which would be a record.
Even with supply chain issues and inflation as possible roadblocks, experts believe it won't slow the flow of commerce.
Global supply chain issues mean Black Friday shoppers may have come face to face with a shortage of the items on their holiday lists.
"Gaming systems like the newer Xbox, PlayStation, the new Nintendo Switch OLED version are virtually impossible to find and shoppers are going to have to hope that retailers keep them in stock," Kristen McGrath of RetailMeNot.com added.
And after months of people being told to buy early, the data shows shoppers took that advice to heart.
The National Retail Federation says 49% of consumers began holiday shopping before November this year, but even for those who didn't start shopping until this morning, the NRF still expects those consumers to hit the stores.
They anticipate a record $859 million sales number this year.
Even with the highest inflation in three decades, analysts say a combination of stimulus checks and monthly child tax credits are helping consumers get through the rising prices.
