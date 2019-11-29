ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- Shoppers came out early to Kohl's in Rocky Hill to capitalize on Black Friday deals this morning.
Diana and her brother David Cruz were suffering from a lack of sleep and instead of getting some shut eye, they shopped.
"We saved over a thousand dollars and then we got $150 dollars in Kohl's cash," said Cruz of Newington.
Over 165 million people will hit stores over the course of the long five day Thanksgiving weekend that will continue through Cyber Monday.
While some people have transitioned to shopping online, others still prefer heading to stores to pick items out because it's a tradition.
"We've been doing it for so long," said Jenna Paulino of Rocky Hill. "It's fun to get up and save some money."
