MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - There was a ton of traffic today around shopping centers, and most stores were packed.
Although we were warned about supply chain issues, many people still took a chance and went shopping today.
Diane Gervais is the owner of Amato’s Toy and Hobby; she says today has been busy and crazy
As the sun set in Middletown on Christmas Eve eve, people rushed in and out of Amato’s Toy and Hobby on Main Street.
“For as many people who shopped early, there’s still people who love to shop the last few days and so they have been out in force today,” said Gervais.
Baby dolls, Loomy Pets, and monster trucks flew off the shelves, just 48 hours before the big day.
Nicole Delage said, “I like to get things done ahead of time. This was kind of a last-minute thing.”
Brian Rossi said, “nothing beats buying personal items for loved ones and coming to pick them out because it’s definitely a little more sentimental.”
Although Amato’s was fully stocked, not every last-minute shopper will be so lucky.
Supply chain pressures may cause some disappointments for the wait and see crowd.
Economics Senior Lecturer at University of New Haven Dr. Brian Marks said, “they’re going to find there may not be certain gifts.”
If you’re ordering online tonight…
“Be patient, enjoy the company you have with you, and realize gifts may be coming afterwards,” said Marks.
Amato’s says they’ll be there for their customers even on Christmas Eve.
Professor Marks says, although supply chain issues has impacted this holiday season, retail saw a nice uptick, with online shopping becoming even more popular.
