Shoppers plan to catch deals on Cyber Monday

(WFSB) - The shopping continues tomorrow, and consumers are hoping to catch better deals for Cyber Monday.
Monday will be a busy day for the internet as shoppers are hunting for the best prices.
Caylin Rauch said, “I am the kind of person that buys spontaneously. But I can't ignore the Cyber Monday deals.”
Rauch did some Black Friday shopping, but she noticed more sales will be online. So, she’s waiting just like Sarah Glidden.
Glidden said, “I am hoping online Black Friday wasn't too impressed with a lot of the stores. Not a lot of cheap deals. But I got what I could.”
Experts say shopping overall is huge this year and could be historic especially because of the stimulus money some people might still have.
The National Retail Federation says nearly 2 million more people are expected to shop this holiday weekend including tomorrow, compared to last year.
Katherine Cullen is the senior director of industry and consumer insights at the National Retail Federation.
She said, “we are expecting retail sales for the month of November and December should grow somewhere between 8.5 and 10.5 percent. And to put that in dollars that means retail sells could total over 840 billion.”
So, if you plan on shopping online tomorrow Cullen says pay attention to how long items will get to you.
She says retail stores have been good about that. And because the supply chain issues will still be around inventory could be tighter so grab what you can.
“Don’t wait until the last minute this year to do your holiday shopping if you see a great price today or tomorrow on an item that you are looking for. Go ahead and make that purchase,” said Cullen.
Cullen adds you should compare stores and shop around, because if it’s not online it could be in store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.