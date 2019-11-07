(WFSB) – It’s not Thanksgiving yet, but shoppers are already thinking about those holiday sales.
Major retailers know this, and some have already started sharing a preview of their Black Friday deals.
Stores Post Black Friday Deals Early
The holiday shopping season has even already begun at some stores.
At the Westfield Meriden Mall, the holiday deals are staring shoppers down.
“Actually, I start picking things up as I see them. I already got a couple like stocking stuffers,” said Yvonne Post.
At P.C. Richard and Son, shopping lists are being born. One shopper was looking at TVs to put on his list.
“That’s why I’m looking right now, so I don’t want to go into the store and waste my time,” said Scheaw Owusu.
Whether it’s a brick-or-mortar store or online, stores are rolling out a preview of their deals.
This week, retailers like Amazon, Target, and Sears unveiled their doorbusters. In some cases, deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer becoming distinctive.
“But they’re getting into each other’s space. The strategy is if we don’t get you in the store, we’re going to get you online,” said Fred McKinney of Quinnipiac University.
McKinney said shoppers can expect the typical big-ticket purchases to be up for grabs and items all the way down to toys and clothing.
“Black Friday is now a season. It used to be a day,” McKinney said.
Some places are offering soft sales at stores and online.
