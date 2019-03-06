WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Big changes are in store for bargain shoppers.
Family Dollar, which has dozens of stores in Connecticut, will be closing nearly 400 locations across the country this year.
The chain hasn’t said which stores will be closing, but in a city like West Haven, where there are four stores, one would think some sort of change will be coming.
“I love this store. I love Family Dollar,” said Joyce Talton, who made a trip to the store on Wednesday.
She said she goes to the store once per week.
“I love the prices. You see my carriage, my carriages. My mom is 91, I even have her out here. My daughter, my granddaughter, I love it,” Talton said.
On Wednesday, Dollar Tree, which purchased Family Dollar in 2015, announced it would close as many as 390 stores in 2019.
There will be big changes to the Family Dollar stores that stay open, as 200 would be rebranded into Dollar Tree stores.
The latest news follows up last quarter’s announcement of closing 84 Family Dollars along with plans to renovate at least 1,000 stores this year to include a new $1, Dollar Tree merchandise section.
Nationwide, the discount chain has more than 8,000 stores.
In a statement, Dollar Tree’s CEO said “We are confident we are taking the appropriate steps to reposition our Family Dollar brand.”
While they haven’t said which stores will be closed, renovated, or rebranded, in Connecticut, there are more than 50 Family Dollar stores.
