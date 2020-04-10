NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Gloves have become a common way for people to protect themselves.
However, used gloves being left on the grounds of store parking lots has also become common, and experts say it’s putting others at risk and endangering the environment.
While wearing gloves can help reduce your risk of exposure it’s important you wear them properly.
“So if you’re in the supermarket and your wearing gloves and then you touch something that’s potentially contaminated, and then you touch your face, and touch your phone, you might as well not be wearing the gloves at that point,” said Dr. Thomas Martin, chair and associate professor of Biomedical Sciences at Quinnipiac University.
That’s why it’s a good idea to leave your phone in your pocket and not even take it out when grocery shopping.
“I think that gloves are really helpful for healthcare professionals to wear. I’m not sure how helpful they are for everyday Americans,” said Dr. Summer McGee, dean of School of Health Sciences at the University of New Haven.
McGee said a lot of evidence suggests gloves can easily spread the virus to other surfaces, and that’s why it’s critical to safely remove them and dispose of them.
“What you don’t know, if someone else is having to pick them up is where that glove has been,” McGee said. “They end up in sewage systems, they end up potentially eaten by animals or stuck in places that they shouldn’t be.”
Gloves also take a long time to break down in landfills, with experts saying it could take two or three years, even a decade to break down.
That’s why it’s important how take them off. Take one hand, pinch the glove. Don’t touch your skin. Then pull the glove off inside out. Take that glove, scrunch it up. Then take the hand that had the glove on it and slide your fingers on the inside, pull, then separate it.
If you don’t have gloves or don’t want to wear them, wash your hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer.
Grocery stores are responding in different ways. Some, like West Side Market in Rocky Hill, are having employees wear gloves and pick everything up. Stop and Shop says it has a third party company come and sweep its parking lots.
