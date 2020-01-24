WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – Shopping baskets are vanishing from grocery stores all over the state.
It’s being called an unintended consequence of the plastic bag tax.
At Geissler’s Supermarket in Windsor, plastic bags are no longer an option due to the tax. Shoppers must pay 10 cents for a paper bag or bring a reusable one, but sometimes people forget their reusable bags at home or in their car.
“A lot of people are unwilling to buy a new bag since they have them, so sometimes they’ll take our baskets out to the car and they’ll never come back,” said Brett Davis, Geissler’s store manager.
The baskets cost somewhere between six and ten dollars.
“It adds up and when you start losing money like that, all those costs get passed along,” Davis said.
The Connecticut Food Association says it’s an issue many stores are facing since the plastic bag tax went into effect last August.
“It is state-wide, it’s widespread, in some instances, some retailers have lost 60 to 70 percent of their inventory,” said Wayne Pesce, President of Connecticut Food Association.
The non-profit represents more than 300 grocery store retailers on various issues.
While Pesce says the tax is successfully helping eliminate plastic. The association is now trying to help stores find ways to stop the problem from happening continuously.
Associates are being trained to look out for it and some stores will offer up free reusable bags.
“The other thing is really just being watchful for it in the first place,” Davis said.
The hope is that as more and more people get used to the plastic bag tax, they’ll also remember their reusable bags that way they won’t have to resort to taking the shopping baskets without returning them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.