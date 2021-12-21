SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - ShopRite in Shelton is recalling store-made ground beef that was produced on Sunday.
The store said the ground beef, which was both packaged and sold on Dec. 19, may contain small metal fragments.
The voluntarily recalled products include all store-made packages with the sell-by date of Dec. 19.
No other products sold at the ShopRite in Shelton were affected by the recall, and no injuries were reported.
The store called it an isolated incident that only affected that particular ShopRite. Pre-packaged ground meat products and ground beef sold in other ShopRite stores in the area were not affected.
“We are advising customers who purchased any of the recalled items at the store to return them for an immediate refund or replacement. ShopRite is also reaching out to Price Plus® club card customers who purchased the products to alert them to the recall and to provide a refund that will be issued to their Price Plus cards,” said Karen Meleta, a ShopRite spokesperson.
ShopRite asked customers to check the labels of any ground beef products they may have purchased from the store and still have at home. Customer questions or concerns can be directed to 1-800-746-7748 or the store.
