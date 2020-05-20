SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – Along with restaurants opening their doors for business, non-essential businesses like retail stores are reopening too.
At Evergreen Walk in South Windsor, some businesses are doing just that.
A handful of businesses there reopened on Wednesday and shoppers were taking advantage of it.
Shoppers are urged to wear face masks and keep their distance from others.
Vicky Morley is sticking with curbside pickup. She made a trip from Newington to head to LL Bean at Evergreen Walk in South Windsor.
“During the pandemic, I want to spend as much time outside as I can, so I want to get some new pants for hiking and they were willing to let me drive here and pick them up,” Morley said.
LL Bean hasn’t reopened for customers just yet, but other stores have at the outdoor mall, which includes Connecticut Mattress.
“We are cautiously optimistic about what will happen. I think people have been in their homes for a long period of time and so important to make sure to maintain social distancing and be careful to not get into a bad situation again,” said Tom Wholley, owner of Connecticut Mattress.
During the eight week closure, Wholley says they developed new protocols for the store, which include six foot distancing, hand sanitizer, and they also redesigned their delivery service. Plus, if you need a new mattress, there’s a new way to try it out.
“We have a mattress hygienic testing kit and what that includes is a pillow you take with you, it’s free. It’s a fresh sanitized pillow and we have a kit that we lay down on the mattress and it’s a pad you lay on top of and you’re not exposed to anything,” Wholley said.
Other stores like New Balance and Munson Chocolates have also reopened.
Some of the stores do have limited hours, so you should check online before heading to the store.
