Shoreline bracing for heavy rainfall later this week

(WFSB) - Flash flooding from Ida is expected to impact Connecticut.
Experts say with the ground already being saturated, expect flash flooding.
Norwich is watching the Yantic River, which typically goes over its banks in flash floods.
Public works has been clearing storm drains and now homeowners have been put on alert too.
"We put our drain extenders on the house again, the green ones that roll fifteen feet away where your drains come down off your house. If you’re not getting ready again or if you kept your prevention in place, you're in a better position right now," Norwich Mayor Peter Nystrom says.
A snapshot by the U.S. Geological Service shows the groundwater in northern Connecticut is ninety percent saturated.
"Most of the state are above their ninetieth percentile of flows right now, so of all the years of data they have, they’re all running pretty high, the high end of normal," Mike Dietz, water resource specialist at UConn, explained.
Granby posted a Flash Flood Alert on its Facebook page and homeowners everywhere are urged to clear their gutters and take precautions if you live in low lying areas.
“Making sure the downspouts of your gutters are pointed away from the house in such a way that it will drain away from the house," retired Norwich Fire Chief, Joe Winski, explained.
If your basement typically floods during heavy rains, place thing on pallets.
Make sure your sump pumps are working properly and that the bottom screen is clear.
“A lot of times, we find the sump pump is overworked, it just can't possibly keep up, it's overwhelmed, the water keeps coming in, and, sometimes, we lose power," restoration specialist Mike O'Sullivan noted.
Everyone anticipated the Yantic would rise over its banks following Henri, but with the ground saturated, they suspect Ida's rain will do it.
“If it comes in a short period of time, a lot of tributaries, like the Yantic River, are not going to be able to handle that volume that quickly," Winski says.
“They’re all running pretty high, high end of normal, which is not good for having this much rain coming in a short period of time," Dietz stated.
The Yantic River Plaza borders the Yantic River and has flooded in the past.
Shop owner Erica Sullivan says she'll take the precautions and take products off the floor.
“Ever since I was a kid, it's been an issue absolutely. Businesses had a lot of loss. My understanding is that now there’s been work done we are all crossing our fingers and hopeful," Sullivan added.
