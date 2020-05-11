Shoreline businesses adjusting to guidelines for reopening

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – The coronavirus pandemic is changing the way industries do business.
The unknown right now in Connecticut is the impact on the tourism industry.
A lot of people who own mom and pop shops and tourist destinations along the shoreline do their biggest businesses during the summertime.
Many don’t know what to expect this summer.
Mystic Seaport is getting ready to reopen Memorial Day weekend under phase one of the state guidelines and then it will for free that week.
Those guidelines include outdoor use only, for just 800 guests at a time.
Last year, the seaport attracted 250,000 people to the region. People visited the shops, restaurants, and boutiques. Business is down 90 percent and they’ve had to revamp their store to meet state guidelines.
“We’re going to have sneeze shields here in front of the work stations. We’re going to close off the Manila room with clear sheathing and other things so he can do his work and not worry about the insulation there,” said Matthew Beaudoin, Mystic Knotwork.
New London also sees a lot of tourists for waterfront activity and festivals, but not this year, as people curtail travel and excursion plans.
“This is our season. This is what we were getting ready for and the future is just so unknown,” said New London Mayor Michael Passero.
In Waterford, the captain of Myjoy Fishing Charters, Joe Devine, is waiting for word on when they can shove off, but had to cut his 108 passenger load down to 60.
“We’ll do six feet apart. You know we’ll do all kinds of cleaning. Everybody will have to wear a mask on the boat,” Devine said.
When Mystic Seaport reopens for free on the 23rd, and the week after, they will charge a fee moving forward, but for the time being you won’t be able to go onboard the Charles W. Morgan or inside the historic buildings.
