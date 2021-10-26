(WFSB) – A nor’easter battered the shoreline Tuesday morning and showed no signs of slowing down.
Light rain quickly turned heavier during the late morning and early afternoon hours in New London.
See the forecast here.
Cleared storm drains were doing their job after public works crews throughout the region Monday swept away leaves and debris.
The nor’easter is curtailing service for the rest of the day on the Cross Sound Ferry to Long Island. Service is anticipated to resume Wednesday morning.
In the meantime, municipalities are ready should winds knock out power. Monday, they tested and topped off backup generators for utilities and other facilities.
Minor flooding along low-lying areas like Green Harbor Beach in New London is expected. The tide will be high there at 2:14 p.m.
Channel 3 had a crew by Momauguin Beach in East Haven and saw the water swirling and the waves crashing.
Charles Coyle, the superintendent of operations with East Haven’s Public Works Department, said his crew members spent the morning clearing catch basins of leaves and debris because if they clog up, they’ll contribute to flooding and ponding.
They’re also monitoring weak limbs as well as beach areas and low-lying sections of town.
They did not report any major issues as of noon on Tuesday. Coyle said the shoreline area did catch one major break: High tide won’t hit until close to 4 p.m. which, gave his crews a little extra time to prepare for the worst.
“High tide is a big factor with us because you get a storm like this, you get flooding all the way back up to the rivers,” Coyle said.
The wind also picked up.
Coyle said strong gusts of wind are actually his biggest concern going forward because of the potential for power outages.
Also, with so many leaves still on the trees, when those leaves come down, thanks to the wind and the rain, they can end up blocking and clogging up storm drains, backing up the water and causing localized flooding.
“This is one of those things were its kind of city wide. We’re going to have to keep an eye it, so we have folks doing drive-thru’s, making sure we don’t see any over the road flooding, but if there is, that’s why we’re asking one of the things you can do as a home owner, is when the rain let up, go outside, make sure the front of your house, that storm drain, sewer is clear,” said Rick Fontana, of New Haven Emergency Management.
