NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- The cleanup is underway along shoreline communities after Isaias made its way through the state on Tuesday.
Tropical Storm Isaias sent strong winds tearing through the state and heavy gusts brought down trees and power lines.
"it was crazy. I was driving on the highway, my way home, the winds had really picked up and one of the light poles had fell over," said Ashley Lanigan of East Haven.
In East Haven a tree collapsed on a power line right by the Overbrook Early Learning Center. Students went home early and fortunately no one was hurt.
Trees were uprooted and downed power lines left traffic lights at busy intersections dark.
"We have a generator. We invested in one back when Sandy hit us. I've been here all my life, it doesn't scare me at all," said Gina Uberti.
Earlier in the day, city leaders in New Haven leaders staged equipment at Career Regional High School, just in case they have to open it as a shelter.
However, because of COVID-19 and social distancing, the shelter would look quite different.
Typically they can house more than 2,000 people, but now it’s more like 50 to 80.
They will spread people out, making sure they have masks, and anyone using the shelter would undergo rapid testing as well to make sure everyone is healthy.
Residents are also reminded to make sure they have extra food, water, medications, and gas just in case they need to evacuate.
Continuing along the shoreline, emergency management officials in Milford have been gearing up in advance for the storm.
Milford Fire Dept. Battalion Chief Christopher Zak said emergency crews are monitoring the shoreline throughout the day, and if any evacuations are needed, they will alert residents.
The city was hit hard during Superstorm Sandy about eight years ago.
They dealt with extreme coastal flooding, so this threat is always on their radar.
Officials are also reminding people who see a downed power line to not approach it and call 911.
For those who live in Milford, they can sign up for alerts on the city’s website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.