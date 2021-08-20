OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) – Communities along the shoreline are preparing for the impact of Henri.
The storm is a tropical storm as of Friday, but it’s expected to strengthen to a hurricane this weekend.
With Henri heading up the east coast, many shoreline communities are getting ready.
While it was calm in Old Saybrook on Friday, many remember Super Storm Sandy ripping up parts of the point, including a popular miniature golf course.
Old Saybrook Police Chief Michael Spera has his emergency management crew in full preparedness mode, with roughly 48 hours to go before the storm making land.
“We are going through all of our supplies, getting ready to pre-position our supplies, if we need to open up a shelter. We would offer showers, Wi-Fi, water. Many of our residents live with a well water. If we lose power, they have no water, so we have to be ready to supply them with that if need be,” Spera said on Friday.
Most of the folks at the Old Saybrook Marina are veterans of this kind of weather. They understand that a storms ferocity and impactful damage depends on where it’s center strikes.
So, with a variety of possibilities, boaters were taking different precautions on Friday.
“We haven’t made a mandatory evacuation or anything. Any boats that are staying, we are doubling the lines, centering the boats. But it’s all about the preparation at this point,” said Kate Mosley, marina manager.
Hunkering down, is one primary way to prepare for a big storm, but not the only way. Some people aren’t going to chance a storm like Henri rocking their boat.
“This is the first time I’m taking the boat out of the marina. Our niece is getting married, I’m going to be at a wedding tomorrow, and it will be a little too late on Sunday morning, so I decided to pull it out today,” said Tom Beaus, of Old Saybrook.
The next 24 hours or so will give us a better idea of where the storm might hit, so until then, it’s best to prepare for the worst and hope for the best.
