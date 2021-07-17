NIANTIC, CT (WFSB) - People in Niantic gathered to honor and remember the lives lost to COVID-19 in the area.
The Ledgelight Health District reports 284 people died from the coronavirus from the nine towns it serves in southeastern Connecticut.
The Brian Dagle Foundation, a group offering grief counseling services, hosted the event, ‘Evening of Remembrance.’
800 luminaries surrounded downtown Niantic.
The foundation says it wanted to offer people a moment to reflect on the losses they’ve experienced during the pandemic.
"As far as our healing, it’s very important. With grief, we tend to try and push it away and not to acknowledge it, and especially now with COVID, some things are going back to normal a little bit, but we have to step back and look backwards before we can truly go forward in our healing process," Ann Irr Dagle of the Brian Dagle Foundation said.
The event also highlighted other losses, like losing a job or losing day-to-day interaction with people.
