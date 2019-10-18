A tree came down through a rabbit's wooden hutch in Vernon. Roxann Gallo said the rabbit was rescued around midnight on Thursday. She said he suffered from a fractured femur and should recover in 6 weeks.
Firefighters from the Cohanzie Fire Company and Waterford Professional Firefighters Association keep an eye on a pump placed in the flooded driveway of a home, with water standing an estimated two feet in depth at the low point, on Greentree Drive, to ensure it was working properly. As a result of the significant rain storm, Waterford Firefighters responded to ten separate calls for water flooding people's homes.
Storm damage was reported across Connecticut following heavy rain and wind from the evening of Oct. 16.
A tree came down onto a house in Stonington Borough
A tree came down through a rabbit's wooden hutch in Vernon. Roxann Gallo said the rabbit was rescued around midnight on Thursday. She said he suffered from a fractured femur and should recover in 6 weeks.
A tree came down on a car in Vernon, according to Alicia Mercer.
A huge tree came down on a house in Harwinton, according to Greg Campbell.
Damage reported on the property of the Ruel family in Ellington.
Wires burned on Old Stafford Road between Crossen Drive and Amanda Way in Tolland.
Firefighters from the Cohanzie Fire Company and Waterford Professional Firefighters Association keep an eye on a pump placed in the flooded driveway of a home, with water standing an estimated two feet in depth at the low point, on Greentree Drive, to ensure it was working properly. As a result of the significant rain storm, Waterford Firefighters responded to ten separate calls for water flooding people's homes.
Damage reported in South Windsor.
In Old Lyme, the number of outages was 93 on Friday morning.
Debris remained strewn across roads like Brighton Road.
Trees and branches brought down wires and streets were flooded during the storm, which happened Wednesday night.
Residents in Old Lyme told Channel 3 that they heard the wind whipping outside of their homes.
”I went into the kitchen, next thing I heard was this big crack and the big limb came down and took down the power lines," said Alison Williams of Old Lyme.
Williams wasn't the only one to report that.
Many of her neighbors said they dealt with similar situations.
A large limb took down a power line on New Britain Road. About a block away, flood waters covered up a section of White Sand Beach.
Clean up efforts are expected to continue on Friday.
Some people said they're still relying on their generators as they wait for power to be return.
