OLD LYME, CT (WFSB) - Shoreline residents continued their cleanup efforts on Friday, more than a day after a powerful storm socked the state.

Eversource quickly restored power to most of the nearly 40,000 reported outages on Thursday. It is still working to put nearly 10,000 customers back online.

Storm damage was reported across Connecticut following heavy rain and wind from the evening of Oct. 16.

In Old Lyme, the number of outages was 93 on Friday morning.

Debris remained strewn across roads like Brighton Road.

Trees and branches brought down wires and streets were flooded during the storm, which happened Wednesday night.

Residents in Old Lyme told Channel 3 that they heard the wind whipping outside of their homes.

”I went into the kitchen, next thing I heard was this big crack and the big limb came down and took down the power lines," said Alison Williams of Old Lyme.

Williams wasn't the only one to report that.

Many of her neighbors said they dealt with similar situations.

A large limb took down a power line on New Britain Road. About a block away, flood waters covered up a section of White Sand Beach.

Clean up efforts are expected to continue on Friday.

Some people said they're still relying on their generators as they wait for power to be return.

