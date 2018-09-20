NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Riders say what’s happening on the Shoreline East is nothing short of a crisis.
They say they’re forced to deal with major delays and cancellations on a near daily basis and on Thursday night, the Department of Transportation agrees and they’re apologizing.
Riders want to know what will be done.
The DOT admits, the trains on Shoreline East haven’t been reliable. So much so, this week, they put buses on permanent standby ready to quickly transport passengers in the event of delays.
The afternoon rush is on at Union Station but on Thursday, Ryan Sorentino is getting to Branford via a bus.
“Shoreline East, usually operates by train, but lately, there have been issues. Likely due to mechanical reasons, we’ve been more likely to take buses on occasion,” said Sorentino.
This summer, he says cancellations and mechanical issues have caused delays on a near weekly basis.
“It certainly can be an inconvenience,” Sorentino said.
DOT Commissioner Jim Redeker met with riders face to face at Union Station for an informal meeting. Riders aired their grievances.
“I came to Westbrook Station one morning and it never showed up,” said Susan Feaster.
“I was three hours late to work this morning, waiting for the train,” said Dominique Fontaine.
Redeker would be the first to admit, passengers are right.
“We’re fully aware that this summer has been an absolutely, unacceptable train wreck,” said Redeker.
Redeker didn’t just provide an apology. He gave answers.
He says the delays are happening because trains are running on just one track because Amtrak is rebuilding the other one.
So, when an issue arises, it cripples the system. Sadly, it’s been happening a lot this summer.
“Trees down in weather, wires came down,” said Redeker.
That’s where these buses come in. Shoreline East has been so unreliable, starting this past Monday, buses have been on standby ready to haul passengers from station to station.
“Update the trains, the engines are diesel and 30 plus years old,” said Sorentino.
Redeker says that’s happening, but riders are reaching a breaking point.
“Shoreline East riders, we feel, have been put on the back burner, while the Hartford Rail has been the spotlight, success over the past few months,” said Feaster.
Redeker says no money has been taken from Shoreline East to be allocated elsewhere.
In fact, there’s now 7-day, around the clock maintenance for Shoreline East. That’s up from the two shifts per day.
These headaches aren’t going away anytime soon, track maintenance will continue for the rest of the year.
