OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) -- Emergency responders in shoreline towns warn Tropical Storm Fay could have a devastating impact, as coastal communities are packed with tourists.
Crews say they are prepared to deal with the worst, but the COVID-19 crisis will also affect the response.
Old Saybrook High School could potentially become a makeshift shelter if the storm gets really bad, but it will be tricky. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all of the cots and supplies will need to be spaced out to promote social distancing.
Emergency management trailers have already been placed at the location, and are packed with potential shelter supplies, like cots, food, water, and personal hygiene products.
Plus, this year, because of the pandemic, there is also plenty of personal protective equipment (PPE) stashed away for emergency responders and potential victims.
The timing of the storm is also challenging because, on top of the COVID crisis, it’s coming just in time for another summer weekend, so many shoreline towns are packed with tourists.
Emergency Management crews are reminding residents to secure outdoor property, including propane tanks, and also be prepared for power outages.
They also said people should fill their vehicles with fuel, and have plenty of food and water and medications on hand.
