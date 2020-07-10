OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) -- Emergency responders in shoreline towns warn Tropical Storm Fay could have a devastating impact, as coastal communities are packed with tourists.
Crews say they are prepared to deal with the worst, but the COVID-19 crisis will also affect the response.
Old Saybrook High School could potentially become a makeshift shelter if the storm gets really bad, but it will be tricky. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all of the cots and supplies will need to be spaced out to promote social distancing.
"The way we are congregating people will be much different," said Old Saybrook Police Chief and Emergency Management Director Michael Spera. "Instead of congregating in a large gym with cots, we’ll actually treat the high school as a hotel, in other words, families go to different rooms."
Emergency management trailers have already been placed at the location, and are packed with potential shelter supplies, like cots, food, water, and personal hygiene products.
Plus, this year, because of the pandemic, there is also plenty of personal protective equipment (PPE) stashed away for emergency responders and potential victims.
"Our goal is to reposition the supplies that we keep in various parts of the town to the shelter before the storm arrives, so worst case scenario the shelter doesn’t open, we don’t have to use any supplies, we simply put everything back in storage but if we need it it’s at the ready," Spera said.
The timing of the storm is also challenging because, on top of the COVID crisis, it’s coming just in time for another summer weekend, so many shoreline towns are packed with tourists.
Emergency Management crews are reminding residents to secure outdoor property, including propane tanks, and also be prepared for power outages.
AAA is also reminding residents to be prepared with supplies, especially personal protective equipment.
It released a list of items residents should remember to have on hand ahead of the storm, including:
- Water (one gallon per person, per day, for at least three days)
- Three-day supply of non-perishable food
- Flashlight and extra batteries
- First-aid kit
- Adequate supplies of paper towels, toilet paper and sanitizing wipes
- Face masks, gloves, soap and hand sanitizer
- Cell phone, power bank and charger
- Pet food and extra water
- Prescription medications
- A container so you can easily take your items along if you have to evacuate to a shelter or other location
