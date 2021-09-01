NEW LONDON, Ct. (WFSB) - A New London Homeowner, Jason Scacciaferro, said he has a continuous flooding problem he believes is caused by the nearby Mitchell College.
He said he is dreading the remnants of Ida.
Scacciaferro first talked to Channel 3 in July of 2019. He said the college was no addressing run-off issues during heavy ran, which constantly floods his yard.
“No communications, no words, no plans,” said Scacciaferro.
Mitchell College said an expert determined the college is not the source of the problem, but they are working with the city.
In a statement spokesman Nancy Cowser said the college has put substantial resources into ensuring that the Mitchell woods property and the college property are well maintained and achieve all appropriate standards and requirements.”
Scacciaferro has planted a lot of trees, including a willow tree, to help alleviate the issue.
He said he and his neighbors are not looking forward to the rain Ida is expected to deliver.
