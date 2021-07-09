OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - Rain from Tropical Storm Elsa slammed parts of the shoreline on Friday morning.

In Old Saybrook, the threat from the storm was expected to be heavy rain. The potential for wind somewhat diminished in the latest forecast, though 40 mph gusts were still possible.

The rain fell at a significant clip during the predawn hours.

Boaters make preparations ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa's impact With Elsa expected to drench the southern part of the state Thursday night into Friday, for boaters, they’re keeping their eye on the weather.

With a storm like Elsa, people who live along the shoreline said they’re always concerned about the potential for heavy wind gusts. A major reason is the boats that have been secured to docks like the one at Saybrook Point.

Thursday, Channel 3 watched as boaters along the shoreline tied up their vessels, and in some cases, even removed smaller boats from the water. It was proof that many people along the shoreline took Elsa seriously.

Old Saybrook Police Chief Michael Spera said he stationed extra officers throughout the town Friday morning, so they’ll be able to swoop in and help if conditions worsen.

Officials reminded people to keep their mobile devices charged in case the power goes out.

Emergency responders also asked people to check on their neighbors, especially if they are elderly or have health issues.

