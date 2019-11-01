NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – Friday morning’s wild weather, especially the wind, caused quite a mess in one New London neighborhood.
A huge tree came down onto a home on Prospect Street shortly before 4 a.m. Almost 12 hours later, crews were still on the scene working to clean up the mess.
The homeowners said they were asleep when they heard the wind and the crash of the tree.
The entire tree was pushed over at its roots, sending huge branches onto their roof.
"A loud thud, with the wind, I felt it right away. My instinct were right, that the tree is going to fall on our house. I looked out and said holy [expletive], it's the whole tree that fell," said Minerva Sadorra.
Workers have been at the home all morning. A tree crew came with a big crane to tie off the tree, cut up and lift it off the house.
Frontier is replacing three poles that also came down from the force of the tree. Once that’s done, Eversource will be back out to get power back on for the neighborhood.
There is no estimated time from of when power will be restored, and while crews are working hard, neighbors are frustrated because they said they’ve been worried about this tree and another nearby for years.
Sadorra and Cheryl Pappas said they've been complaining about the tree to city officials for years.
“We’re just very, very aggravated right now because this is a big disruption to our family and our neighbors. This could have been prevented three years ago. We’ve been complaining about this tree,” Sadorra said.
There was actually a hearing set for Saturday on the future of the tree that fell and the one that’s still sanding.
Neighbors like Kelly Vais, who lives down the street, says it's time for the city to take the other tree down before this happens again.
"They're going to hurt somebody. The trees had their long life, they're probably about 150 years old, they're all set," Vais said.
Channel 3 reached out to the tree warden for comment, but they haven't returned our calls.
