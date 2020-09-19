OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A popular seafood destination is temporarily closing down after one of their employees tested positive for the coronavirus.
Officials with Liv's Oyster Bar says that the positive test result came after the employee came into contact with someone that had the virus.
Local health department officials were immediately notified and stated that the oyster bar has been following the correct health protocols.
Liv's Oyster Bar will be closed from Friday, September 18 through Tuesday, September 22 as a result and will reopen to the public on Wednesday, September 23.
During that time, all employees will get tested for the coronavirus and a professional company will come in and thoroughly disinfect the oyster bar.
"We are extremely grateful for all the support we have received from our loyal guests and employees and we will continue to maintain a safe and welcoming environment and look forward to seeing you again soon when we re-open," officials said in a statement.
Both Old Saybrook and Westbrook Shacks were not impacted by the positive test result and will continue daily operations.
