(WFSB) – A couple shoreline police departments are investigating wallets thefts at movie theaters in their communities.
The East Lyme and Stonington Police Departments said that on September 16 and 18, there were similar incidents in each town.
Police said victims were seated within the theaters and had their wallets taken from their purses.
The victim’s debit or credit cards were used at multiple locations a short time after the thefts.
East Lyme police said a victim reported they were sitting in the theater and the movie had started when a male sat behind them and then got up a short time later.
The victims in each incident could not provide a description of the suspect.
According to police, two males and two females appear to be working together to commit these crimes.
One female has distinct tattoos on her wrists and forearms, has red hair, a large build, and appears to be left handed.
The car associated with these incidents is described as a 2004 to 2009 blue Nissan Quest.
Anyone who may be able to identify the people in the pictures is asked to call police.
The departments are urging residents to be aware of their surroundings and use caution with their valuables.
