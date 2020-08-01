OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) – Tropical Storm Isaias is heading toward Florida, but all eyes are on Connecticut and what residual impact we will feel here in our state.
If the storm tracks our way, the shoreline would be the area greatly impacted.
“We are standing at the ready should we need to prepare for impact of a tropical storm,” said Chief Michael Spera of the Old Saybrook Police Department.
Chief Spera says the town will be prepared if a storm heads this way. From supplies, to shelters, he says the town is ready to respond and they have even anticipated how to do it effectively during a pandemic.
“Sheltering has completely changed. The concept has completely changed. Gone are the days where you think of a gymnasium with lots of cots in there. Not the case anymore, so individual classrooms at our schools that we use as shelters would become almost like individual hotel rooms. Meals would be delivered to those rooms rather than mass feeding,” Chief Spera said.
While Saturday made for a beautiful day along the shore for boating and sightseeing, people who live near the beach like Gina Kolb, say they always stay extra vigilant when there is any possibility of a storm.
“We are ready to, you know local hardware store get our sandbags, get our water and just be prepared. Just being prepared at all times. That’s the most important thing,” Kolb said.
At the police station, they are monitoring another big concern besides the rainfall.
“We’re always very concerned not just with flooding on the shoreline but high winds. High winds take down trees, they take down power lines and over 50 percent of our population here in Old Saybrook has well water. For well water residents, no power means no water,” said Chief Spera.
The chief also says getting people clean water is paramount, especially when washing your hands is so crucial to reducing the spread of COVID-19.
