NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - People along the shoreline are preparing for the winter storm to make its way up the coast.
More than 24 hours before the storm, public works departments and local hardware stores are preparing.
Inside Goody’s True Value Hardware in East Haven, folks were looking to buy shovels, ice melt and even snow blowers.
While the forecast and snow predictions continue to take shape, plenty aren’t taking any chances.
There is always the potential for some coastal flooding depending on the timing of storm and high tide.
Then there’s the plowing.
New Haven will have 40 trucks out, clearing roads, and reminding residents there’s a chance you might need to move your car so the crews can clean.
New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said, “people should pay attention to the news, because typically if we get more than 6 inches, we’ll declare a city-wide parking ban. City wide parking ban you don’t park on the odd side of the street, you don’t want to be the odd person out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.