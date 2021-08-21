CONNECTICUT. (WFSB) - Shoreline residents across the state are being advised to evacuate.
Gov. Lamont's office has provided several maps to help residents decide if they should evacuate.
Those who live in Zone A should evacuate for Category 1 and 2 hurricanes.
Zone B residents should evacuate for Category 3 and 4.
Maps can be found here, and an interactive map can be found here.
