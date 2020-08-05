CLINTON, CT (WFSB) -- Some residents along the shoreline are being asked to avoid unnecessary water use for the time being.
Connecticut Water Company is asking residents in Clinton, Guilford, Madison, Old Saybrook, and Westbrook to conserve on water Wednesday.
Officials said the power from Eversource has been out for more than 24 hours at one of the key drinking water facilities in Clinton.
A back-up emergency generator was working overnight but then it began to experience mechanical issues.
Crews are working to resolve the issue, but customers are still being asked to conserve water.
“By avoiding unnecessary water use you will be helping us to maintain adequate water supplies in storage for drinking, hygiene and sanitation, and for public fire protection needs,” the company said.
Officials added that water quality has not been affected and is safe to drink.
Connecticut Water will notify customers when it is okay to resume normal water use.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.