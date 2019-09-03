NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) -- While Hurricane Dorian won’t make a direct hit on Connecticut, folks along the shoreline are still preparing for breezy conditions.
On Tuesday, landscapers Wendy Steele and Jennifer Mizzell were busy making sure the properties of their waterfront customers are secure.
They spent the day removing any items that can become missiles in high winds.
“Just make sure like a patio furniture, their flower pots stuff like that is all secure we put them in basements or garages and stuff like that,” Steele said.
Tuesday, at the city’s main firehouse, they were checking to make sure the five new high-volume water pumps were working, and the portable lighting and power units were fueled up and ready to go.
Mayor Michael Passero said this week departments are going through their checklist as a precaution.
“We’re monitoring the storm right now. If there’s looks like any chance that it’s going to deviate and come more of a direct hit on New England, then we’ll start having group meetings,” Passero said.
Public works crews were clearing clogged storm drains this week, as well as sharpening chainsaws and other wood clearing equipment.
With trees in full bloom this time of year, the city’s tree warden high winds are a major concern.
“A tree that looks quite normal could tip, that’s happened,” said David Denoia, of the city’s public works department.
Groton is prepared too, checking the low-lying areas along Route 1, which is an evacuation route during a storm.
“We’re only about 17 feet above sea level at this point in time. So, if we did receive a big storm surge, this area could be impacted,” said Lt. James Bee, of Groton Town Police Emergency management.
For homeowners in the shoreline areas, keep generators fueled up and be sure to operate them away from open windows and doors.
