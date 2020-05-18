MILFORD, CT (WFSB) -- While barbershops and salons will have to wait a little while longer, restaurants across the state are getting set to welcome back diners.
With a couple days to go, restaurants have been making the necessary changes, spacing out tables, getting protective equipment for staff, and cleaning, making sure they’re good to go, when outdoor dining gets the green light starting on Wednesday.
The deck at Archie Moore’s in downtown Milford is ready for hungry diners.
With capacity cut in half, tables are spaced out a minimum of 6 to 8 feet and set up for when can start serving food on Wednesday.
“We’ve had a series of meeting with town officials including the health department and there have been a lot of new guidelines,” said owner Jonathan Ressler.
He said they’re doing additional sanitizing, health screenings for staff, along with re-training everyone from the kitchen to the servers.
He says loyal customers have been taking them up for take-out and business has been brisk, but the return to full dining service is a welcomed relief and one they’re looking forward to.
“We want to do it cautiously; we want to make sure not only are customers but also our employees remain safe. We really don’t know what to expect, we’re hoping it to be busy, but we’ll see how the public reacts,” Ressler said.
Just up the road at the Stonebridge Restaurant, its patio is set to go as well, encouraging diners to make reservations for Wednesday, and they’re not the only ones.
“All of our seating, at all three restaurants, will be reservation only and when it’s time for your reservation, we have the opportunity to text or call so you can stay in our car, that’s why there’s no waiting, uncomfortable line,” said Steve Bayusik, director of Operations at Shell and Bones in New Haven, along with Geronimo Tequila Bar and Southwest Grill, with locations in the Elm City and Fairfield.
“We’re obviously taking every step that we can, all of your menus will be single use, single use when possible, staff outfitted in masks and gloves,” he added.
Read the full guidelines for the May 20 reopening by clicking here.
