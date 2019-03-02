NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- The northeast is starting off March with a few winter storms.
In Connecticut, Winter Storm Xena is expected to dump a couple inches of snow on Saturday, especially along the shoreline and southeastern part of the state.
Early Saturday morning, Winter Storm Xena had already coated the New Haven green with snow.
Parking bans were in effect on Saturday to help crews clear the roads more easily, and some weekend activities were canceled or postponed. See the full list here.
Road conditions, especially along Route 9 and I-395, deteriorated as Saturday morning went on and the snow continued to fall.
Preparations were in full swing Friday ahead of Winter Storm Xena.
Plow truck drivers in New Haven were ready to go by 2 a.m. on Saturday.
The city also called in back-up from its private contractor in case additional trucks are needed to clear the streets.
It’s been a calm winter for the most part, but for the CFO in New Haven, less snow means less money spent in clean up.
The city has only tapped into a third of its $675,000 winter storm budget.
“The big number falls into overtime, so when you have these little storms, and its why do we spend so much, it’s because of the timing,” said New Haven Public Works CFO Mark Decola. "For example, a storm of 3-5 inches, you’re looking at material, labor and outside vending, you might be looking at $30,000 to $40,000."
Another storm moving into the state Sunday night into Monday morning is expected to bring several inches of snow to the state.
