BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) -- There’s already a $0.10 fee in Connecticut for single-use plastic bags, but one town along the shoreline is taking it even further.
Many shoppers have already made the switch over to reusable bags.
“I heard eventually they are going to get rid of all the plastic bags no matter where you are,” said Mark Monahan, of Branford.
That’s already the case in Branford where a new ordinance banning plastic shopping bags went into effect on Thursday for all retailers.
“I think it’s great for the environment. It’s about time,” said Donna Olson, of Branford.
According to the town of Branford, “the purpose of the ordinance is to protect and improve the environment of Branford including its coastline and marine life, and the health, safety and welfare of its residents by reducing the use of plastic and paper bags and encouraging the use of reusable carryout bags during the purchase of retail goods.”
Under the ordinance, paper bags need to be recyclable and can come with a $0.10 fee.
Stores can make reusable bags available, but they can’t be made of plastic. Rather, it needs to contain natural fibers, be machine washable and sewn together.
If any retailer violates the plastic bag ban, they get a warning on the first time. The second time they’ll get a $150 fine, which could be knocked down to $50, along with eight hours of community service to improve Branford’s environment.
“I think they should do away with it. Look what it’s doing, it’s polluting everything. Buy one time and you have it forever,” said Doreen Yeager, of East Haven.
It’s not just Branford making the full switch, but Guilford has a similar ordinance that will go into effect in January.
A statewide ban of plastic bags is set for July of 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.