BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) - A shoreline town is planning for the next big storm.
After seeing its fair share of flood and damage, Branford recently created a fund specifically to help with coastal improvements.
Residents who live along the water say there’s no doubt, they’ve seen the water level rise over the years.
Branford says this fund will help them when it comes to long term planning.
out for a walk along Wakefield Road, Shannon Ramsby says over the years, he’s seen his coastal community change.
“I’ve lived here for over 40 years and we have a little piece of beach and in that time, there is no question the water level has risen, and the damage has become very frequent,” Ramsby said.
Its why the shoreline town of Branford recently transferred one million dollars to set up what its calling a coastal resiliency fund.
It’s believed to be the first of its kind in the state.
“We need to protect our infrastructure, roads, bridges, sewer, waste water treatment infrastructure, as well as access to various areas in town,” said Jamie Cosgrove, Branford First Selectman.
Branford First Selectman Jamie Cosgrave says this will put the town in a position to address future needs and projects, especially when it involves rising sea levels and storms like Sandy and Irene, which hit Branford particularly hard.
While the fund is already in place, a proposed bill in the legislature would give it a boost.
“Legislation would allow us to really invest this money, match these long-term liabilities with long term investments,” Cosgrove said.
Those in town say a dedicated fund can’t hurt.
“I think it’s great, anything that’s long-term planning is good,” said Robert Hart of Branford.
For those that have lived through the storms, it’s a welcomed idea.
“Any planning that can mitigate damage is a good idea,” said Ramsby.
Cosgrove says they’ll still use bonds and apply for state and federal grants, this coastal resiliency fund is just another tool.
