MYSTIC, CT (WFSB) – One of the biggest shopping days for local small businesses is this Saturday.
While e-commerce continues to grow for small shops, they say it’s the one-on-one interaction with retailers that makes the sale.
The Small Business Administration is hoping shoppers spend money locally because it stays local.
“It’s more of a personal experience for your community. You get to know the people by their first names, and they support you,” said Linda Olisky.
The U.S. Small Business Administration says small business had a big impact on local communities. They create jobs and they support other local businesses as well as non-profits.
“The whole shopping local has really become a thing for people. It’s important to them because they realize if they don’t shop locally, then we may not be here,” said Annie Phlibrick, a shop owner.
The SBA says small businesses spend about 67 cents of every dollar locally, compared to big box retailers who they say spends 13 cents of every dollar locally.
“A business owner can expand and hire more people as well and small investments into the community and things like that,” said Ricky Au, a restauranteur.
