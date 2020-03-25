(WFSB) – The White House requested those who left New York City recently to self-quarantine for 14 days.
President Donald Trump's announcement from Tuesday will have a huge impact on Connecticut as thousands of workers shuttle to and from the city via Metro-North trains.
In fact, on Wednesday the East Lyme first selectman posted that there is now an executive order in town, mandating those moving into the community to quarantine themselves for 14 days.
In a post, First Selectman Mark Nickerson said those moving into East Lyme from New York, New Jersey, and even Fairfield County are ordered to quarantine, saying "please respect our citizens.'
The town of Old Lyme is asking for the same.
Also along the shoreline, Metro-North trains are still running, but there are barely any people aboard.
COVID-19 can live on metal surface for three days, so it could be on those handrails in New York and hop a ride to Connecticut, health experts said.
New York City is the epicenter in America for COVID-19.
“We haven’t flattened the curve and the curve is actually increasing,” said New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
New York is already fighting for masks and ventilators at a time when the virus is expected to peak there in 14 to 21 days.
“Where we are today, you will be in three weeks or fours weeks. We are your future,” Cuomo said.
But for Connecticut, that bleak future could be coming even sooner, partly because of how closely connected the state is to New York.
Services like Metro-North shuttle 1250,000 riders between New Haven and Manhattan each day, according to the Regional Plan Association.
“It’s smart to stay inside as much as you can, but for some of us that’s not super realistic,” said Samuel Draeger, a train rider.
Draeger worried it may be too little too late for Connecticut. Fairfield County has more than 60 percent of the confirmed COVID-19 cases. In New Haven County, cases doubled to 89.
“They should act accordingly to how they’re telling New Yorkers how to act,” Draeger said.
Gov. Ned Lamont answered some questions before the Tuesday White House briefing. He recognized Metro-North’s role in this.
“I talked to Gov. Cuomo. I said, ‘Metro-North is just back and forth with people from New York City where the infection rate is so high, coming into Fairfield County where it’s so high and going further up,’” Lamont said.
When asked about closing our borders, Lamont said 'no,' but would continue looking at options.
“Ridership on Metro-North is down by 75, 80 percent and at some point, the last people on there are folks who are nurses, doctors, and first responders who need to be able to get to work,” Lamont said.
