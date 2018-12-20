MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Along the shoreline, cities and towns are bracing for another round with Mother Nature.
With heavy rain expected, they spent the day prepping low lying areas that typically flood.
Crews in Milford were pretty busy in advance off the storm, but they also have some advice for everyone.
If you have a catch basin near your home, you can help them out by making sure its cleared.
A shovel full at a time, Milford Public Works crews spent the day clearing mud and leaves from catch basins all over town.
“The problem is right now, we’ve had such a cold spell, the ground is frozen, so the water is not going to absorb into the ground. We’re going to have more run off, so that’s going to make it more difficult to keep up with the rain we’re getting,” said Tommy Hunt, Milford Department of Public Works.
While crews were clearing underpasses and bridges, the spots that are prone to flooding, they’re also keeping an eye on the low-lying areas along the shore.
“My thought is get everything at least 3 feet off the ground. I’m an old garage mechanic. I fix old cars, sometimes furniture, and I’ve lost a bunch of tools because of the saltwater,” said William Kramer. William Kramer and his family have lived at Bayview Beach for 35 years.
After getting more than 5 feet of water in his garage following Irene, he says if you’re living along the shore, you’ve just got to be careful.
“I walk out to my friends deck out there and if it’s 3 hours before high tide and the water is hitting his deck, move,” said Kramer.
While these catch basins in this neighborhood are clear, the city has one request, one that would help not only its crews, but also you and your neighbors.
“We have about approximately 7, 575 basins through the whole city, so we’re asking our residents, please, if you can, rake a catch basin in front of your house for us, it’s impossible to get all those basins done,” said Hunt.
For those living along the shore, hear the sirens going off, move to higher ground.
