MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Heavy rain, high winds, and some pretty big waves.
Along the shoreline, crews were keeping tabs on Thursday’s storm and doing their best, trying to prevent any potential flooding.
Sometimes for towns, it can feel like you’re fighting an uphill battle, because when you’re dealing with heavy rain there is only so much you can do.
But even if you’re used to it, it can still be pretty dramatic.
High tide produced some pretty powerful waves, rocking the sea wall and crashing onto Milford’s Beach Avenue.
“I’ve been here for three years and I’ve never seen it like this,” said Mona Hindi, Milford resident.
And it wasn’t just along the shore.
Inland, Milford Public Works crews had to block off Kindel Drive as the tumble brook looked more like a raging river, spilling over its banks and into back yards.
Up the coast in East Haven, Mother Nature packed a punch with pouring rain, whipping winds, and more flooding.
“She doesn’t like it, I don’t mind it, she hates it, so we put a little jacket on her, she’s got to go to the bathroom,” said Pat Capozzo.
So, while Pat Capozzo braved the elements, so his dog Chula could take care of her business, not too far away, a crew from East Haven’s Department of Public Services was out tending to theirs.
They were raking and shoveling debris away from some of the town’s 2,800 catch basins.
“Of course, when you get high tide, you’re stuck behind the 8 ball, it’s going to come in it doesn’t matter what you’ve done, it’s going to come back in through the catch basins, especially in the Cosey Beach area,” said Bobby Parente, East Haven Superintedent of Operations.
While the storm and the surf, can make for a wet and miserable day for many, others can’t get enough of what Mother Nature has in store.
“I just came home from Florida and I love it,” said Mohamad Hindi.
The rain and the flooding comes with its own issues, but Capozzo says he’s just thankful it was 50 degrees today, otherwise, they’d be dealing with trying to clean up a huge snow storm.
