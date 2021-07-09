NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – All roads are back open in New London and Old Saybrook after heavy rain forced them to close.
As many were starting to enjoy the nicer weather late Friday afternoon along the shoreline, it wasn’t that way a few hours beforehand.
In Old Saybrook, the police chief said the winds caused some downed trees, but luckily no one was hurt.
In New London, police said they did respond to some road closures due to flooding, but no significant impacts, and all roads are now back open.
Some even came out to brave the conditions just to see how Elsa was impacting the shoreline.
“Choppy water, branches falling, a lot of wind, a lot of rain. It’s just been a little crazy,” said Trevor Loew, of New London.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.