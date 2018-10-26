EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- With a nor’easter set to bring heavy rain and strong winds, those living along the coast are keeping a close eye on the forecast.
On the beach in East Haven, the town’s public works crews have pushed the sand up to help break up the expected waves.
Homeowners also said they’re taking steps as well.
“You have to take the warnings very seriously,” said Judy Van Leuvan, of East Haven.
She’s been through storms Irene and Sandy, so whenever a forecast calls for heavy rain and high winds, of course, she’s going to pay attention, especially when there is a possibility of some flooding.
“We are aware of when the high tides is, so when we’re going out, we try to avoid that, because there are little areas, here or there, that flood, and we don’t want to be stuck,” Van Leuvan said.
To help slow down the surge, the town has pushed up the beach sand to help break up the waves.
It’s not just those who live along the shore who are preparing.
“I pretty much brought mostly everything in, have a couple of umbrellas that are close, but I have to get those in, so making plans,” said Cynthia Barakis, of Hamden.
Barakis lives in Hamden, a town that suffered plenty of tree damage during May’s tornado.
So while for some the concern is localized flooding, for her it’s the wind, the rain, and the impact it will have on those trees that’s weighing on her mind.
“The ground gets really wet and the roots, root balls just come up. I’ve also had trees in my yard that are still down, that I haven’t gotten to yet, so I’ll wait for this storm to pass and see what happens. Hopefully I’ll be okay,” Barakis said.
