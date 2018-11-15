MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - The first winter storm of the season is just getting under way but being prepared before the storm hits is very important.
The key to this storm is the changing temperatures both in the air and on the roadway.
Plowing and treating the roads during the storm is what we depend on but the Department of Public Works tries to get out ahead of the storm
“We can go out three hours ahead of the storm, put the material down and let it stay there,” said Tommy Hunt, Milford Department of Public Works.
There is a science behind how they attack different types of precipitation and conditions.
Milford’s trucks are computerized so they can determine how much of what substance to dispense.
“They’re calling for this snow to come in fast and furious and to come down but with this treated salt that we have it’ll prevent that from happening,” said Hunt.
Of course, road conditions should dictate how you drive.
One truck driver along I-95 said it’s difficult for them in any type of winter weather.
Hunt said he’s been doing this for more than twenty years and he follows the farmers rule of thumb which is, the date of the first snow fall is how many storms we’ll get for the season.
He said it’s been pretty accurate so today being the 15th, according to Hunt we can expect 14 more winter storms.
