OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - There was a sigh of relief coming from communities along the shoreline on Saturday morning as Tropical Storm Fay missed hitting many towns along Long Island Sound.
The emergency management staff in Old Saybrook is happy the storm has passed, but they were prepared to deal with it.
“Our goal is to reposition the supplies we keep in various parts of town to the shelter before the storm arrives, so worst case scenario, the shelter doesn’t open, then we don’t have to use any supplies and we simply put everything back in storage, but if we need it, it’s ready,” said Old Saybrook Police Chief Michael Spera.
Residents in Essex were preparing since mid-week for Fay’s arrival. Past experience helps future preparedness.
“We always get a little nervous about the wind gusts that happen to roll through our neighborhood,” said Tori Seidle.
In New Haven, the early July possibility of a tropical storm is unusual, but it wasn’t going to surprise emergency management.
“The fact that our tropical storm in Connecticut comes within the first two weeks of July is not a norm, so there’s some concern what the future will bring for the rest of the year with storms impacting us,” said Rick Fontana, Director of Emergency Operations for New Haven.
Fay may cause a few lingering showers on Saturday.
