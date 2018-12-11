MYSTIC, CT (WSFB) - Big screen action being shot today in Mystic.
It may be a low budget flick, but it’s big time for those involved.
Even though the director calls “action” there’s not a lot of action in this low budget movie being shot On Tuesday in Mystic.
Director Chris Annino also wrote the screenplay, which he calls a dark mafia comedy that’s sought by film festivals.
“It’s very much of an indie film. The great thing with indie films is technology has become more affordable for independent film makers,” said Annino.
It’s a short film about two mob guys selling bibles.
One mobster actor is no stranger to the music stage. Cliff Goodwin was a guitarist for decades with rocker Joe Cocker.
“It’s exciting. Absolutely exciting, but as we said, it’s counter to when you’re playing live music there’s nothing then there is everything then nothing,” said Goodwin.
Playing the part of the homeowner is queen of the paranormal herself, with a popular show seen around the globe, Koarolsha Ona Carole.
“I love doing the work. I’m very serious about it. I like to become the person in the tail or the role,” said Carole.
The production doesn’t have a lot of equipment or a big crew or cast, yet it still introduces new faces to the popular tourist region.
“It brings a lot of out of town people here just for the fact that it’s something different,” said Robert Bell, actor.
The Spicer Mansion is one of several locations for this production throughout Connecticut, New York and New Jersey.
So, when will it be released? Probably early spring.
