HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Five people were shot, one fatally, at a nightclub in the south end of Hartford early Sunday morning, according to Police.
Officers were called to the Majestic Lounge on Franklin Avenue around 1:30 a.m.
According to Police, two of the victims are female, three are male, and they were all taken to Hartford Hospital.
One of the victims was being driven to the hospital by their brother when they crashed. However, they did make it to the hospital.
Preliminary information from Police indicates there was a disturbance inside the nightclub between two groups of people.
It was not a random shooting and it's too early to determine if it's gang related, according to Lt. Paul Cicero.
Past problems at the nightclub prompted officers to post outside the nightclub.
Cicero said having officers nearby was beneficial because they were able to provide medical aid immediately.
Police are reviewing footage to see what led to the shooting.
The identity of the victim who was fatally shot has not been released.
There are no reports of an arrest and Police have not identified a suspect.
Franklin Avenue is closed to traffic between Wethersfield Avenue and Winship Street. Franklin Avenue is also closed between Standish Street and Wayland Street.
This is a developing story.
