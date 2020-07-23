PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Police in Plainville are searching for suspects in a shooting and attempted car break-in.
According to police, a homeowner interrupted the suspects on Wednesday night.
They were on Maiden Lane and Farmington Avenue.
Police said one shot was fired before the suspects fled.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Plainville police.
