NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man was taken into custody after a pursuit with local and federal authorities.
It started late Thursday morning on Wheeler Street in New Haven.
Police were serving a warrant for 54-year-old Marvin Owens when he tried to drive away from police.
"Individual arrived here at this location. There was a police-involved shooting not by New Haven officers, but the other agency. A short pursuit occurred and ended in Bridgeport," Acting New Haven Police Chief Renee Dominguez said.
Bridgeport Police say Owens crashed his car on Boston Avenue while trying to elude custody and fled the area on-foot, but was later apprehended.
Owens is facing more than twenty charges and could face even more charges.
It is unclear if anyone was injured while police were trying to arrest Owens.
The case is being turned over to the inspector general's office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.