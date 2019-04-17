HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Three people were shot overnight in Hartford.
According to police, it happened before midnight Tuesday night at Brook and Fairmont streets.
The scene was not too far from the Wilson-Gray YMCA.
Channel 3 cameras recorded officers canvassing the basketball courts between Brook and Bedford streets.
Police said all three victims were conscious and alert.
There's no word on a suspect or a motive.
